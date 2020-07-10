MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been blasting the Trump administration over the failures of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic response practically every night, and on Friday he went after the Republican party in particular for being an “irredeemable disaster” amid this crisis.

Hayes used the Roger Stone commutation as a jumping-off point to talk about the GOP as the party of both Stone and President Donald Trump, saying the severity of the pandemic the U.S. is facing is “not just because we have one of the worst presidents in our country’s history who doesn’t seem to care about containing the virus, but also because we have one of the worst political parties in power in the entire democratic world.”

He said that the “dangerous pathology” of the GOP has come to fruition with the pandemic bcause of “what the entire party from top to bottom is doing during this crisis.”

Hayes clarified that there have been “many Democratic officials” who have made “truly massive mistakes,” specifically calling out Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo for serious problems in the New York response. He also said there have been Republicans who have done a good job of leading during the crisis, singling out Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“But on the whole, as an entity, the Republican party, the party of Roger Stone and Donald Trump, is an irredeemable disaster.”

Ha went after the Republican governors of Arizona, Texas, and Mississippi for not stepping up sooner to reduce risk with steps like mandating masks.

But he also tore into Republican senators “pretending like they’re full-time tweeters or right-wing talk radio hosts or some dude somewhere with a cool new podcast or just actively working to make life harder for people and make things easier for the virus.”

Hayes brought up the rise of coronavirus cases in Missouri before calling out Senator Josh Hawley for “fighting with the NBA” and “blow up an ESPN reporter who sent him a rude e-mail.”

He went back to Texas and the outbreak there to slam Ted Cruz for being “busy hosting his own podcast, tweeting about Goya foods, and fighting with a Harvard law professor on Twitter because he didn’t like the way he talked about White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.” Hayes also called out Congressman Dan Crenshaw for “tone-policing” people early on about the virus and “complaining about fear-mongering” weeks ago.

Even an “elder statesman” figure like Chuck Grassley baffled Hayes for his tweet “whining about the Big Ten’s decision to move to a conference-only model for all fall sports to limit traveling and packing thousands of people into stadiums.”

Back in May, Hayes said “there is nothing stupider” or more counterproductive people can do than not wear masks and take a kind of culture war posture about it. Almost two months later, Hayes again called out continued resistance by many on the right to masks:

“This is the Republican party, the party of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Roger Stone. This party is intellectually bankrupt, it is entirely unable to meet the moment. It has now given us, let’s be clear, two successive presidencies that have brought the country to its knees. It is so corroded, so desiccated, so dangerous, it will revolt against one of its own members when they do something right to fight the plague to save lives. It is becoming a pro-covid party before our eyes. And, remember, it is more than Donald Trump. It’s the entire party.”

