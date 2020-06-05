MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for trying to “gaslight” the public.

On Thursday night, Hayes covered the ongoing protests in NYC and said, “The peaceful protest then descended into violence — not because of the protesters, but because the NYPD started beating people.”

He showed one video in particular as an example, but also told viewers, “This is not just snapshots on camera phones, it’s first person account after first person account of people who were there and journalists there to document the protest, including one photographer who was beaten with a baton while taking pictures.”

“Perhaps the most infuriating aspect of this entire debacle of cops descending violently on peaceful protesters, as opposed to just letting the protests die by attrition, a strategy used by this city and others, is the mayor of New York City and the governor of New York State went before reports today to gaslight the public, all of us, into believing that we did not believe that we al saw,” he continued.

Hayes then brought up video of de Blasio and Cuomo’s comments. “Do you think there’s any sensible police officer who believes their job is bludgeoning a peaceful person with a baton. See, it’s that kind of incendiary rhetoric,” the governor said. “It’s not a fact. It’s not a fact, it’s an opinion. That is a hyper-partisan rhetorical attack.”

“It is a fact!” Hayes shot back. “They do do that!”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]