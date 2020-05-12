Chris Hayes dedicated his opening monologue to calling out President Donald Trump’s absurd and reckless rush to reopen the economy, which has involved both ignoring states breaking his administration’s own guidelines and burying a CDC report focused on how to safely restart businesses as well.

During the start of his Tuesday show, Hayes launched several broadsides into the Trump administration’s unbridled attempts to end the nationwide shelter-in-place rules, snakily dismissed those attempts to even as the death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim more than 1,000 lives every day.

“Even as Donald Trump and the White House try to consign the coronavirus, ‘We’re over that, We’re on to other things,'” Hayes said, snarking at the cavalier attitude of the president’s narrative. “As they tell people to go out, get back to work and throw their bodies on the live grenade that is the coronavirus, Donald Trump’s own government knows that’s not the case.”

The MSNBC host then recounted a new NBC News report that the White House has unreleased data showing that the Covid-19 outbreak is spiking in numerous metropolitan areas and communities in the Midwest. That revelation came in the wake of news that the White House initially suppressed a CDC document that detailed very deliberate best practices for reopening the economy. It was only after the report became public that the administration did an about-face and said it was adopting those guidelines. Finally, Hayes pointed to the White House’s highly-touted phased, reopening criteria, announced nearly one month ago, which, he added, not a single state has met before reopening different parts of their lockdown.

“The guidelines have been very well thought out,” Hayes noted, citing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Congressional testimony on Tuesday “They have put it writing in these guidelines that have been publicized to everyone. But the president, who sits and watches Trump TV all day and just rage tweets about the most insanely baroque issues, he’s decided to just run right over his own experts, to steamroll his own government so he can listen to some tiny little, very loud vanguard of activists and people wearing long guns in the Michigan capitol and members of the donor class who want to get their factories humming again, to open up the country. And it’s going to end poorly, most likely, because the virus just doesn’t care.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

