Chris Hayes Flabbergasted by Trump Comments on Cuomo and Ventilators: ‘All of a Sudden?!’

The comments President Donald Trump made to Sean Hannity Thursday night questioning the number of ventilators New York State needs stunned many people, including MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

As POTUS spoke with Hannity about governors like Andrew Cuomo needing thousands of ventilators, Trump said, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

A baffled Hayes played that clip before saying the following:

“‘All of a sudden?’ All of a sudden?! He said, ‘all of a sudden what’s going on you need a lot of ventilators.’ All of a sudden is this pandemic. That’s what the whole thing’s about! That’s what all of a sudden is! Yes! Yes! All of a sudden — all of a sudden thousands of people need ventilators who did not need them a few months ago before because of the pandemic that has shut down two thirds of the country. That’s all of a sudden. That’s the pandemic our government did not prepare for.”

Hayes said it’s clear there’s a great disconnect between what the president is saying and what’s actually happening in hospitals across the country.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

