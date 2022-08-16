Chris Hayes Gets a Kick Out of Report Trump Packed White House Docs Last Minute Like ‘College Freshman on Move Out Day’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes got a hearty laugh out of a report that former President Donald Trump did not begin packing to leave the White House until the very last minute, a possible explanation for why he would have classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

The Wall Street Journal report follows the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in search of allegedly classified documents. Trump denies any wrongdoing and dubbed the search warrant “prosecutorial misconduct.”

In the Journal report, a former aid to Trump said that the former president did not start packing until a couple days before he was set to leave the White House. Trump was adamant then — and still is — that he won the 2020 presidential election, despite actually losing to President Joe Biden.

“If you only start packing with two days left to go, you’re just running low on time,” the aid told the Journal. “And if he’s the one just throwing things in boxes, who knows what could happen.” The Journal called Trump leaving the White House a “rushed and chaotic exit.”

Hayes laughed in delight over the report, saying it’s his “personal favorite” explanation thus far.

“This is my personal favorite because it conjures the image of a forlorn, wistful Donald Trump stuffing his possessions into a black trash bag like a college freshman on move out day with an hour to go before you have to be out of the dorm,” the MSNBC host said.

Hayes admitted such a scenario could provide a “plausible” explanation for why classified documents would be in Trump’s possession, he still dismissed it.

“It could have just been really sloppy packing, but we all know it was not,” he said, citing a New York Times report stating that Trump’s lawyer previously said all classified documents were returned to authorities.

“That’s we have seen all this frenetic, ludicrous spinning,” Hayes concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC

