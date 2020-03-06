MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was really alarmed by President Donald Trump’s comments at his CDC coronavirus press conference Friday, and he blasted the president for those comments and more on his show tonight.

Hayes started tonight by asking how anyone can handle a situation “if we don’t know the full scope of the problem we face.” He noted how the U.S. had months to prepare but has “completely failed so far.”

He brought up the serious issues over testing in the United States, and in particular a report from The Atlantic Friday morning that said they could “only verify that 1,895 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the United States, about 10 percent of whom have tested positive.”

Hayes recalled the tragedy in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit and how Trump just completely rejected the finding that 3000 people were killed.

Hayes noted how Trump “never paid a political price” for that and that it looks like his approach to coronavirus is being viewed through a very similar mindset.

He showed the clip of Trump today being asked what to do about the cruise ship with coronavirus patients and the president responding, “I’d rather have the people stay, but I’d go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would rather — because I like the numbers being where they are, I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship… I would rather have the numbers stay where they are. But if they want to take them off, they’ll take them off.”

There was a smattering of laughter amid Hayes’ live audience, and the host said, “He’s saying that his preference, in defiance of the experts, is that the sick Americans stay marooned on the boat because he doesn’t want the numbers going up for him… All he cares about at the numbers, not the actual problem.”

He concluded by saying, “This is what happens when you elect a BS artist to the most important job in the country.”

