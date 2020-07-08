MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been blasting the Trump administration’s U.S. coronavirus response as a failure in the past few weeks, and tonight he opened going off on President Donald Trump’s push for schools across the country to be reopened.

Hayes brought up school reopenings in some other nations and said “we all desperately need American schools to reopen” given that everyone who deals with children agrees it needs to be a priority.

“Right now that is looking unlikely because we have the worst coronavirus response in the world,” Hayes continued.

He reviewed the president’s earlier push to reopen the economy and said he’s making the same bad decision with respect to school reopenings.

“There are a number, a long list of problems that have to be solved in order to open schools safely. The president is incapable of solving them. He just wants them open so that people can go back to work so things can be normal so he can get re-elected.”

And after bringing up the White House going at odds with the guidance laid out by the CDC, Hayes told viewers:

“The last person in the world you can trust right now with the safety of your kids is Donald Trump. Not only because he’s willing to change or ignore scientific guidelines about how to keep Americans safe, or because he’s threatening to cut off funds for schools when what they need is a massive amount of money to afford all the changes needed to make it safe to bring back students, but also because the best laid plans are not going to survive first contact with an outbreak. This is the fundamental problem for everything right now, from elementary school to the NBA. Other countries suppressed the virus and have kept it suppressed. We never did that. And now we are trying to figure out how to live in a burning building, as opposed to putting the fire out. It’s not going to work.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

