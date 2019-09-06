MSNBC primetime host Chris Hayes kicked off a live, Friday version of his show with a blistering recap of President Donald Trump’s ongoing obsession with bashing the press and trying to vindicate his own inaccurate claims that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama: “It’s been a week of watching a hurricane tear through the Atlantic and watching the president lose his mind.”

After noting the havoc Dorian wreaked on the island country of Bahamas, Hayes pointed out that the US has been mostly spared from similar devastation so far.

“Perhaps no place was more lucky than Alabama, which was lucky,” Hayes said, delivering the set up to a punch line that Trump’s bizarre behavior has been providing all week. “No effects from the hurricane. None. Because it never came anywhere close to Alabama. No one thought it ever would, really, except the President of the United States, who to this very day, I mean, like an hour ago, is still trying to convince everyone that when he said on Sunday that Alabama was going to get, quote, ‘hit much harder than anticipated,’ that that was actually true. It wasn’t true.”

The MSNBC host was referencing an incredible, anonymously authored statement put out by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association on Friday afternoon that sought to rebut the very public debunking from the National Weather Service station in Birmingham, Alabama, of Trump’s inaccurate statement last weekend.

“Everybody knows it wasn’t true. So then the President of the United States brings out a six-day-old chart that has clearly been altered by a Sharpie by someone,” Hayes said, summing up the surreal events of the past week in amazement. “Both Bloomberg and the Washington Post report Trump drew the Sharpie. Because of course he did. Who else would do that?”

“It’s ludicrous. What do you do?” Hayes added. “You just laugh. He is drawing with Sharpies. But there really is a hurricane. The stakes of that are really important.”

