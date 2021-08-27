Chris Hayes Hits ‘Gross, Almost Gleeful Chest-Beating by Republicans’ After Kabul Attack: ‘Pretty Disgusting’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Friday night he was disgusted by “almost gleeful” reactions from some Republicans to the horrific terror attack in Afghanistan.

Hayes opened with the news of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans killed at the Kabul airport attack on Thursday. He read aloud the names of the fallen service members whose names have been publicly released.

He went on to remark, “I found the bad faith, gross, almost gleeful chest-beating by Republicans in the immediate aftermath of what happened yesterday pretty disgusting. Because this is now the second time in 12 years, as a journalist and just an adult American citizen, that I’ve watched and covered a Republican administration that ushered in catastrophe and crisis on a host of fronts, and then leaving it for a Democratic administration to come and fix.”

Hayes noted that a lot of people sounded the alarm about special visa backlogs for Afghans for months, saying, “Those warnings, well, they went pretty unheeded.”

He added that one reason President Joe Biden may be ending the war is that “Donald Trump was too much of a coward to actually do it.”

He made plans to pull out, but he never did it. So it was passed off to the new administration. It is happening on Joe Biden’s watch. It was left to this administration to coordinate how the U.S. would get out, and now the evacuation of more than, as of this count, 110,000 people. That evacuation meant that American service members were put in a vulnerable position trying to get people out. And yesterday the worst imaginable happened at those airport gates. Now, let me be clear. Joe Biden’s the president of the United States, and this happened while he’s president. There should be congressional hearings. There should be oversight, absolutely. But I just cannot stomach watching feckless Republicans and right-wing TV personalities callously carping about this, particularly the purveyors of the same war and war nonsense that have gotten us to this point.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

