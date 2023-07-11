Chris Hayes Immediately Questions His Decision to Call U.S. Senators ‘Snobs,’ Asks, ‘Is That Gonna Come Back to Bite Me?’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes seemingly approved of Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) decision not to run for U.S. Senate, stating that “they’re kinda snobs” in the upper chamber.

“Ben Cardin, who is a senator from your state, has announced he will not be seeking reelection,” Hayes noted on Tuesday’s All In. “There are folks looking to throw their hat in the ring. You made the decision this week that you will not run for Senate. Why’d you make that decision?”

“Well, yeah, I’m not throwing my bandana into the ring at this point,” Raskin said, referring to his head-covering, which he has worn since successfully undergoing treatment for cancer. “We’re still in the thick of this fight to defend American democracy and democratic institutions against the autocrats and the theocratic and the kleptocrats like Donald Trump. And I am exactly where I need to be as the ranking Democrat at the Oversight Committee.”

“Well, I think it’s good,” Hayes replied. “Between you and me, I think they’re kinda snobs in the Senate. Just my two cents.”

The host bid his guest farewell and went to Alex Wagner for the handoff for Alex Wagner Tonight.

“Snobs in the Senate like Tommy Tuberville – just high-minded” she joked, referring to the senator’s bizarre suggestion that White nationalists are not racists.

Hayes chuckled.

“As it came out of my mouth, I was like, is that gonna come back to bite me the next time we’re booking a senator?” he asked. “But you know, just between us.”

“Just between you and me,” she said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

