MSNBC’s Chris Hayes could not help but laugh out loud in astonishment Friday as New York Times reporter Katie Benner detailed her shocking new report about another attempt from former President Donald Trump to get the results of the election overturned.

Benner reported Friday night that Trump indeed tried to pressure acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to back his conspiratorial, baseless claims of a stolen election, including this rather stunning detail about how Jeffrey Clark — the lawyer Trump considered replacing Rosen with — wanted to pressure the state of Georgia:

He drafted a letter that he wanted Mr. Rosen to send to Georgia state legislators that wrongly said that the Justice Department was investigating accusations of voter fraud in their state, and that they should move to void Mr. Biden’s win there.

Benner broke down “this crisis within the Justice Department” when someone in a high position at DOJ was working with the president on this insane conspiracy that was rejected by judges over and over and over and over and over.

Even Bill Barr said the DOJ saw no evidence of massive voter fraud.

An astonished Hayes asked Benner about this wild plan to “ride into Georgia with the DOJ to, like, write some letter on DOJ letterhead to say, you, Georgia, must overturn your results.”

“First Mr. Clark asked Mr. Rosen to do it as the acting attorney general,” Benner said. “When that didn’t work, he had a conversation with Mr. Trump in which he came away from that conversation thinking that Trump would replace Rosen with himself and then he offered Mr. Rosen the opportunity to remain at the department as his deputy.”

Hayes literally burst out laughing at this insanity and said, “He hatches a Department of Justice coup with the president and offers him… ‘The boss is going to make me the head of the Department of Justice and the Acting AG so we can pull off this coup. You can stick around as my deputy, but this is what’s going to happen.'”

Apparently people at the DOJ threatened to resign en masse if it had actually happened.

You can watch the segment above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]