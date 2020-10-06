MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Tuesday night going off on the “coronavirus cluster” in the White House with the president and many people who work for him testing positive for the virus.

Hayes said President Donald Trump removing his mask Monday was a visual summation of “the denials and the shiftiness and the lies, the propping and the narcissism, the disinformation and misinformation and miscommunication” from the White House’s response on the virus.

The contempt for safety precautions and public health expertise, but more than anything else, it’s the recklessness,” he said. “A recklessness so egregious and aggressive and acute as to only be described as evil.”

Hayes walked through the timeline of how coronavirus spread among White House officials and the president himself, remarking that there are some entire countries with fewer covid cases than in the White House alone.

With the news that Stephen Miller has tested positive for covid, Hayes ran down the growing list of people in the White House, White House allies, Republicans in Congress, and White House reporters who have tested positive recently.

And later on in the program, the show displayed a graphic keeping track of the confirmed cases thus far:

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

