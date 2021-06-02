Chris Hayes Presses CDC Director on ‘Urgency’ of Shipping Vaccines Around the World: ‘Honestly, a Plan Is Not Enough’

On Wednesday, Chris Hayes asked Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky how many doses of Covid-19 vaccines the United States has shipped to other countries.

Hayes found her answer wanting.

“Do we have a number for that?” he asked. “What have we actually put out into countries – physical doses to put into arms across the world?”

Rather than answer the question, Walensky reiterated the Biden administration’s pledge to send 80 million vaccine doses to other countries by the end of June. She said the administration is “working through the logistics of that plan.”

She added, “Over the weeks and the months ahead, what we would really like to demonstrate is the United States is not only is sharing but it is also working to increase vaccine production here and increase the capacity for vaccine production across the United States.”

Hayes was dissatisfied with that response and pressed her further:

Respectfully, honestly, like, a plan is not enough. I mean, people are dying every day across the world. You know that probably better than anyone. You’re living this full time. The test for the administration when it came in in a domestic context was like, how many shots do you get into people’s arms? And the clock was ticking, and to the credit of the administration, frankly, your administration moved very quickly to get shots in arms. It feels like the same urgency is not there. I’ve been hearing 80 million doses. I’ve been hearing we’re working through logistical issues. Weeks and weeks have gone by, and we haven’t shipped doses.

Walensky started by noting the U.S. has endured more Covid-19 deaths than any other country.

“We needed to put on our own oxygen masks before we were able to help others,” she said. “And now we are actively doing that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

