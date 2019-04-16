Chris Hayes Blasts Trump as ‘Anti-Muslim’ and Fox News as ‘Trump TV’ For Attacks on Ilhan Omar

MSNBC host Chris Hayes defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tonight in response to President Donald Trump tweeting footage of the 9/11 attacks to condemn the lawmaker and accusing her of not understanding “real life.”

“Whatever you think of Ilhan Omar… there is one thing about her that is indisputable: she sure as hell knows what real life is about,” Hayes began on tonight’s All In. “She fled civil war in Somalia and lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for four years before making it to America as a high school freshman.”

He added that “despite all of that adversary,” she was elected to Congress — and without the help of “hundreds of millions of dollars from her daddy via dubious tax schemes and outright fraud, unlike the man who lectures her about real life.”

Hayes continued:

It’s no surprise Trump has such contempt of Omar. Trump launched his career by harnessing anti-Muslim bigotry with the lie that Barack Obama was a secret Muslim born outside the country. He went on to falsely claim he saw thousands of Muslims in New Jersey cheering the September 11th attacks and made a wholesale rejection of one billion Muslims worldwide the centerpiece of his campaign.

He went on to say that Trump’s “anti-Muslim sentiment has long existed in his party” and called out Fox News — which Hayes called “Trump TV” — after one of their guests wildly accused Omar of being “infatuated with al Qaeda.”

Yesterday, Trump doubled down on his tweet about Omar, which included a video of the 9/11 terrorist attacks juxtaposed with comments from one of the lawmaker’s speeches.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said, in comments criticized by Republicans for supposedly downplaying the attacks.

Omar’s defenders maintain her description was simply disassociating the attacks from Islam broadly given that she was speaking to a Muslim audience on the rise of bigotry against their religion post-9/11.

“She’s been very disrespectful to this country. She’s been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel. She is somebody that doesn’t really understand, I think, life, real life. What it’s all about,” the president said in an interview yesterday. “It’s unfortunate. She’s got a way about her that’s very, very bad, I think for our country. I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful.”

via MSNBC.

