MSNBC’s Chris Hayes billed President Donald Trump‘s advisors as “corrupt,” and “authoritarian” over a new report alleging a staff purge due to employees not being “pro-Trump” enough.

The report from Axios revealed a list of “deep state” staffer targets the administration seeks to purge.

Hayes began by explaining that U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu – who oversaw the prosecution of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone was on the list.

“Nonetheless, the president nominated her for a top sanctions job in the Treasury Department,” Hayes continued on Liu.

The MSNBC host then added that “about two weeks ago the president abruptly yanked her nomination. At the time, it was unclear exactly why he changed his mind, but now the story is being filled in.”

“Axios reports that shortly before withdrawing the nomination, the president reviewed a memo of her alleged misdeeds that had been prepared by a group of outside conservative activists including Ginni Thomas…she also happens to be the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.”

“This group is waging a kind of purge against officials they see as insufficiently pro-Trump.”

Hayes added, “Their reasons for wanting this U.S. Attorney gone are unnerving.”

“Not acting on criminal referrals of some of Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s accusers, signing the sentencing filing asking for jail time for Michael Flynn, and dismissing charges against violent inauguration protesters who plotted to disrupt the inauguration,” Hayes stated reading from the Axios report.

“The memo is kind of a smoking gun; it is a black and white document that shows the Trump administration’s motives – or at least the people advising them and purging perceived enemies are precisely as corrupt and authoritarian as we feared,” Hayes concluded.

