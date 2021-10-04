MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Monday evening, All in With Chris Hayes with a rant regarding the “ongoing whitewashing” of the January 6th riots, specifically targeting former Trump administration Communications Director, Alyssa Farah, after she was grilled by ABC’s Sunny Hostin on The View.

Hayes went in on Farah from the get-go, claiming she is similar to “many in the world of conservatism” by being a “legacy case.” He continued, mocking Farah by saying “her daddy is the founder of the right-wing conspiracy website World Net Daily.”

Before she held the top communications role, Farah was Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary. She remained as the Trump administration communications director until December 2020, as the impending inauguration of current President Joe Biden plagued the White House.

In her resignation letter, signaling her departure from the administration, she recalled her appreciation for her time in the post, saying that she was “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish.”

Chris Hayes made sure to contextualize Farah’s past when he expressed his frustration with her appearance on The View, highlighting that she held her office “during what was the deadliest year in American history up to that point.”

“We all watched as the president stoked misinformation and fear,” said Hayes, adding that “Farah was in charge of messaging from the White House” throughout those first few months of the pandemic.

Hayes criticized her decision to resign from her position on December 3rd, “well after Trump had lost the election, after months and months of selling poison to Americans about how the election was rigged,” insinuating that the damage had already been done.

The MSNBC anchor then ripped Farah for her statement that she agrees with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on questioning the U.S. election results saying, “That’s basically the laundered version of the big lie. That’s the big lie lite.”

Hayes dug further into Farah “clearly trying to make her run at being a conservative talking head” with her appearance on The View. “Ultimately her message was Trump was bad, but I still agree with him on a lot of things,” summarized Hayes.

“I’m here to give you a fresh-faced vision of Trump-ism with a slightly lower percentage of sedition,” the All In host quipped.

After playing the clip of the appearance, Hayes exclaimed, “What on Earth are you talking about? Tens of thousands of Americans died in the plague while you were doing what in the White House exactly?”

Hayes claimed that Farah “is very careful to try to market herself to both sides of the political spectrum” in order to set up a future media career.

He concluded the segment saying she’s “trying to sort of softly whitewash what happened” and “trying to separate herself from Donald Trump, even though she spent three and a half years working for him.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

