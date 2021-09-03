Chris Hayes Slams Anti-Abortion Group’s ‘Completely Creepy Dystopian Tip Line’: ‘Does That Sound Like a Free Society to You?’

Chris Hayes took Texas’s new anti-abortion law to task, as well as the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, on Friday night, calling out the organization “completely creepy dystopian tip line.”

The new law, which took effect this week, relies on private citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after about six weeks by suing people they believe have aided or abetted a woman in getting an abortion. Winning plaintiffs in such lawsuits stand to receive $10,000. It has been deemed by many legal scholars as unconstitutional.

“It’s enforced by private citizen bounty hunters with a $10,000 check being dangled by the Texas government,” Hayes said of the law. “To help carry out the new law the state’s largest anti-abortion group put out this completely creepy dystopian tip line.”

The MSNBC host played a video from Texas Right to Life in which a woman encourages viewers to utilize a website set up by the group to snitch on people they suspect aided or abetted an abortion:

We need your help. If you are on the sidewalks at the abortion mills or if you hold evidence of an abortion occurring after the baby’s heartbeat is detectable, you can anonymously report that at prolifewhistleblower.com. That’s prolifewhistleblower.com. You can stop abortion by protecting women and children from unsafe criminal abortions. Those who worship at the altar of child sacrifice tried to shut down prolifewhistleblower.com, but the site is still functioning and active, and awaiting your reports and findings. Through civil enforcement, the Texas Heartbeat Act escapes the talons of activist judges by relying on the public to enforce the law. Any abortionist who commits the abortion after the child’s heartbeat is detected is liable to be sued by almost anyone.

“I’m going to say a few things about that,” reacted Hayes. “First of all, for a movement that talks all the time about freedom and about how it is tyranny or Marxism to put a mask on, what would you describe a society in which your neighbors creep around spying on you to report out your health care decisions? Does that sound like a free society to you?”

Hayes layer said, “Of course, it would be a shame if people spammed it into complete ineffectiveness.”

In fact, some people have done exactly that. One TikTok user even created a script allowing people to inundate the site with fake tips. In addition, GoDaddy told Texas Right to Life on Thursday that it will cut off service to the group on Friday night because its tip site violated its terms of service by collecting nonpublic information about individuals without their “prior written consent.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com