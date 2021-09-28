Chris Hayes Slams Fox Hosts Railing Against Vaccine Mandates While Not Calling Out Their Employer’s: ‘You Could Do That On Air, But You Won’t’

On Tuesday, Chris Hayes referenced a report in The Daily Beast noting how Republican candidates have quite effectively used President Joe Biden’s Covid policies to solicit political donations. Earlier this month, Biden announced he was going to ask the Department of Labor to require employers with 100 or more workers to either mandate their employees get the vaccine or tested once a week.

The Beast piece contained a damning quote from a previous report about Fox News in which one anonymous employee said that anti-Covid mandate and vaccine-skeptical segments are “great for ratings.” Another current employee said there aren’t many topics that get “our viewers more excited or engaged than those kinds of segments.”

“I’m sure it’s probably true,” said Hayes. “They kind of know what they’re doing over there. The issue rates, so that’s why leaning into it, despite the fact that it might get their own viewers sick or killed.”

He then pointed to Fox Corporation’s own vaccine policy, under which employees must either get vaccinated or be tested every day.

“Daily testing,” mused Hayes. “That is five times as onerous as the policy Joe Biden proposed that unvaccinated workers be tested weekly.”

He added, “Notice, by the way, they don’t call out their own employer. They could if they had any courage. If you think it’s tyranny, you could do that on air. But you won’t. And I am willing to bet you that nearly all those people who go on air every night and rail against it — they are vaccinated, their loved ones are vaccinated. They are selling this poison because it is profitable for them. And they truly do not care… do not seem to care if people who watch them get killed as a result.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

