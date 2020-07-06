MSNBC’s Chris Hayes recently went on a tear against President Donald Trump’s for failed leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and said he should resign. On Monday night he continued blasting the White House response with the stunning reports about what the administration’s new messaging for Americans is going to be.

As the Washington Post reported:

The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve. White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.

“They want you to grow numb, not just to the death toll but also to their failure, to what you see on this chart. This national shame,” Hayes said. “The chart illustrates the fact the European Union, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, they all brought their cases down, but not us. Our daily cases just keep rising. We are now around 50,000 new ones a day.”

“This is the American exceptionalism that Donald Trump has achieved, and there is no plan to turn it around. No. There is just a plan to try to convince Americans this is normal, this is fine.”

Hayes again said that the president can’t “BS a virus,” so now “he’s left to try to tell us all to just get used to it. Don’t worry. Just accept the death and the misery and the illness and the failure.”

He went on to say that “something broke in me” watching the U.S. coronavirus response over the past few weeks:

“Intellectually, reporting on this now for months and talking to public health experts here on this show every night, and when I’m not on the show, I knew things were bad and we were likely never to get back to normal in the near term. But I feel it intensely now as I watch these numbers, and I think the country does, too. Here’s the thing. For all the talk — and there is a lot of it about how divided we are — the fact of the matter is Donald Trump is wildly unpopular with the American people right now for a reason. And his numbers just keep getting worse. People are not used to the pandemic, and there is a rough social consensus… that the virus is bad and scary and people don’t want to catch it and they don’t want their loved ones to catch it and we should do what we can to get it under control and it’s a failure of leadership if we can’t get it under control.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

