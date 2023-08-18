Chris Hayes Tells GOP Presidential Hopeful Asa Hutchinson His Party’s Future ‘Seems Like A Nightmare’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes told Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson on Friday that the future of his party “seems like a nightmare” which no one “seems nearly as freaked out about” as they should be in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictments.

While Hayes acknowledged that he doesn’t “really have a dog in this fight” besides his “love of our country and America’s constitutional democracy,” he told Hutchinson:

One thing that I just feel like would keep me up at night, if I were anyone who worked in Republican politics, is this kind of nightmare scenario timing-wise where Trump rolls to win the nomination and he secures it just as he goes on trial for the gravest political crime since secession and maybe is convicted. And then it’s like it’s the summer, maybe it’s before or after the RNC, the Republican Party’s got this nominee who’s just been convicted, and that just seems like a nightmare, and no one in the Republican Party seems nearly as freaked out about that as I am when I think about it.

Hutchinson — who has a RealClearPolitics polling average of just 0.4% — replied, “Well, it’s a realistic possibility and I’ve actually made the case that we’re in a terrible position in Iowa, New Hampshire, because these federal cases and state cases are not going to be resolved with Donald Trump before they start voting, and the Iowa Caucus, and the New Hampshire primary, and probably even Super Tuesday.”

He continued, “So what are the voters supposed to do? And so that’s why I think you will see a gradual shift. How does that happen? By speaking the truth, by reality coming to the helm that we can’t win with Donald Trump and we have to go a different direction.”

A poll this week found that the majority of Americans consider Trump’s indictments to be serious, while 50% said Trump should suspend his presidential campaign.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com