Chris Hayes: We Should Be Cautious of Iran Claims from Administration That ‘Lies About Everything All the Time’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tonight said people should be skeptical of the claims about Iran from the Trump administration, given how they “lie about everything all the time.”

Hayes said, “President Trump, who has been stewing and vacationing at his personal club in Florida awaiting an impeachment trial for abusing his office by attempting to extort a foreign country to meddle in our next election, ordered from that private club in Florida a deadly military strike in Iraq yesterday, executing an act of war against Iran without congressional approval.”

He responded to the suggestion of “de-escalation” from the Trump administration by remarking, “I’m sorry, but no one can honestly believe that.”

Hayes said if there was really intelligence of an imminent attack, they should show that intelligence, calling out the Trump administration’s credibility issues in particular:

“This is also in the context of the administration and a president that has been documented ad nauseam every day to lie about everything all the time, even the stupidest, most trivial things. It was not even a month ago the president was impeached for abusing the power of his office and trying to cover it up. There’s absolutely no reason for anyone in the U.S. to credit anything the president or his administration says about matters of life and death and war and peace until it is demonstrably verified. Full stop. It’s a rule for everyone on this and everything else.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

