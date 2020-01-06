“If you are feeling dread and anxiety in this new year, you are not crazy.”

Chris Hayes opened his show tonight saying that with the rise in tensions between the United States and Iran, we’re now on “the precipice of what many imagined as a worst-case scenario of Donald Trump as President of the United States.”

Hayes recalled back in 2015 and early 2016 when most of Trump’s Republican rivals not only dismissed his candidacy as a joke but repeatedly said he lacked the character to be president.

“For all of Trump’s narcissism and pettiness and bragging and ignorance, thus far through sheer luck we have avoided that absolute worst case scenario, the president essentially plunging the country into a new military conflagration/geopolitical quagmire,” Hayes said.

He continued:

“A lot of truly horrible things have happened under Donald Trump as president. Nearly 3,000 of our fellow Americans died in Puerto Rico after the administration’s weak hurricane response. Thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents kept in cages, dozens of immigrants, including children, have died in ICE custody. But a brand-new war run by this corrupt incurious president, that is the ultimate fear. A fear that looks very close right now to being a reality. In the wake of his ordering the airstrike of the numbertwo2 figure in Iran, millions of people marching the streets in Iran, Trump is now tweeting the way he always tweets, making outrageous declarations and threats. But now the difference is this. The stakes are as high as they can possibly be.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

