Former DHS cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs warned that it would “horribly destructive to democracy” if Republicans keep on refusing to recognize that Joe Biden won the 2020 Election and Donald Trump lost.

On Face the Nation, Krebs declined to guess the motivations of GOP leaders as he spoke to Margaret Brennan, but “it is well past the time where all leaders of the Republican Party need to accept the outcome of this race and move on and accept that Joe Biden is the President-Elect.”

Krebs went on by warning that Trump’s misinformation about the election is having a “corrosive” impact on the country by continuing to sow doubt about the election’s integrity. Since Krebs spoke of “willing participants” who are needed to “convince the loser that they lost,” Brennan asked him “Why do you think the party is scared to do all of the things you’re laying out?”

His answer:

I don’t know what is behind this, what their motivations are. But, again, it is time for leaders in the national security community and the Republican Party to stand up, accept the results, and move forward. We cannot allow this to continue, certainly not past January 20th, certainly not for the next four years. Any sort of lost-cause movement would just be horribly destructive to democracy.

Watch above, via CBS.

