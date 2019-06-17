Ahead of his town hall with voters tonight, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews talked about how many voters feel like the “elites” look down on them.

On Deadline: White House this afternoon, Wallace asked Matthews about “ugly truths” he’s hearing about how the campaign has unfolded so far (and what people think of the media coverage).

Matthews immediately pointed to a sense of “looking down on people.”

“I think people in both parties, the elite in both parties, think they had great educations and they had great families they come from and they had life pretty well, and they think because of all of that they’re better than the people they want to vote for them,” Matthews said. “And that sinks through. People get the message. ‘You look down on me.’ ‘You don’t come and visit us.’ ‘You ignore us.'”

He brought up abortion as a specific example:

“It’s one thing to disagree about the abortion rights issue. A lot of people disagree about it. There’s very little in the middle. But if you start looking down on pro-life people, they’re going to get the message. They will say you not only disagree with me, you look down on me for caring about life. I don’t like you. You’re not one of me. You’re not part of me. I don’t know you. This message sending is so transparent, the elite. I don’t know what you can do about it except stop being so damn elite.”

He went on to say “that’s the appeal of Joe Biden” and that the Democrats don’t want a candidate as ideological as Bernie Sanders.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

