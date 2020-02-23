Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) doubled down on refuting President Donald Trump’s claim that he had an illegal conversation with an Iranian official.

Trump claimed last week that Murphy recently violated the Logan Act by meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a security conference in Munich. Murphy defended the conversation by arguing it was “dangerous” to not talk with adversaries, and when asked about this on Sunday by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the senator stood by his position and said that he informed the State Department of his actions.

“It is, of course, my job as a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and as the top Democrat on the Middle East Subcommittee to meet with the foreign leaders and even our adversaries. The fact of the matter is it’s dangerous that this administration is not talking to the Iranians. The Trump policy on Iran has been a total Disaster, because Iran is more powerful now today than they have before the Trump presidency…I am not negotiating with Iran, but it does make sense for somebody to be listening to them and be engaged in some level of outreach as perhaps a means to avert crisis and disaster down the road.”

