Chris Wallace: AG Barr’s Decision to Not Charge Trump Appears to Go Against Mueller Report

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said on Friday that Attorney General William Barr‘s decision to not prosecute President Donald Trump seems to contradict the angle Robert Mueller leaned toward in his report.

On America’s Newsroom, Wallace said Barr’s obstruction of justice decision seems “troubling” and “politically-charged” when juxtaposed with the details Mueller provided from his investigation on Trump. Wallace also got the impression that Mueller wanted Congress – not Barr – to render a final decision for whether to proceed with obstruction of justice charges.

“The reason why Robert Mueller didn’t make a finding on obstruction wasn’t because he didn’t feel capable of doing it, but because he thought in direct contradiction to what Bill Barr said yesterday,” Wallace said. “So the fact that Barr decided to interpose himself and to make this decision himself…really seems to go against the grain of what Robert Mueller was suggesting in his report.”

When asked about Democrats asking for the release of an unredacted version of Mueller’s report, Wallace said whether that happens or not depends on what the courts decide. In the meantime, Wallace suspects Democrats will continue to dispute the attorney general and refuse to accept explanations for the Justice Department’s redactions.

