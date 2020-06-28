Chris Wallace said Sunday it surprised him that the Trump DOJ would be trying to kill Obamacare in the Supreme Court in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

He reviewed the recent news, pointed out SCOTUS wouldn’t even decide it before the election anyway, and noted, “Meanwhile, right now, because of the pandemic and people losing jobs and losing their health insurance, a half million more people since March have signed up for Obamacare. Does it make political sense — I understand why the president and Republicans don’t like Obamacare — but does it make political sense at this point to double down on killing Obamacare?”

Marc Thiessen said it doesn’t and told Wallace that while this wasn’t the administration’s own timing, “Trying to repeal Obamacare during a pandemic is not smart.”

Wallace also pointed out that health care was “the best issue for Democrats in 2018” before they won the House in the midterms.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

