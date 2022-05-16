Chris Wallace Appears on AC360 After CNN+ Shutters, Says Trump’s Trying to ‘Up His Batting Average’ with Late Endorsement

Former CNN+ anchor Chris Wallace joined AC360 Monday, nearly three weeks after the streaming service for which he left Fox News unceremoniously shuttered.

Wallace, who spent 18 years with Fox, dished on Pennsylvania politics and took a swipe at former President Donald Trump.

Anderson Cooper kicked off the discussion by noting that leading Democratic Senate candidate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, suffered from a minor stroke over the weekend.

Cooper asked his guest and network colleague if he believes the episode will harm Fetterman’s chances.

“To the degree you can believe political experts, Fetterman is going to win despite the fact he’s had this obvious health setback,”Wallace opined.

Wallace noted political consultants would say Fetterman’s “liberal” politics might harm the party in a general election. Democrats hope to take the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

“Fortunately, consultants don’t choose candidates,” Wallace said. “The voters do.”

On the flip side, Wallace said, Pennsylvania’s GOP primary has become a three-way tie between Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, David McCormick, and surging far-right candidate Kathy Barnette.

“The consultants would say, in terms of trying to hold this Republican seat, which is important if the Republicans are going to take back the Senate, that Oz and McCormick would have a much better chance,” Wallace said. “But it’s up to the voters, they may go for Barnette.

The conversation then steered toward the Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial race, and to far-right GOP frontrunner Doug Mastriano.

Trump endorsed Mastriano this past weekend, just days before voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Wallace claimed Trump waited to pick a candidate who will help him protect his record on endorsements.

“He is very late,” Wallace said of Trump’s 11th hour endorsement in a veiled swipe. “I guess he’s trying to, President Trump, to up his batting average. And it looks like Mastriano is going to win.”

Wallace’s status and future with the network are unclear, but he was noted by AC360 to be a “CNN Anchor.”

Watch above, via CNN.

