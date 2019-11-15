Fox News’ Chris Wallace said today, after his earlier critique of the Republicans during the Marie Yovanovitch hearing, Jim Jordan gave them their “best moment.”

He credited Jordan for his line of questioning about Ukraininan officials “during the 2016 campaign [saying] very critical things about candidate Donald Trump.”

“In a very effective way, Jim Jordan asked Marie Yovanovitch, ‘Who did you go to see about what? Who did you say ‘knock that off’? Because the idea of Ukraine being involved in partisan politics would be bad for Ukraine,” Wallace continued.

“It was the Republicans’ best moment, her worst moment,” he said. “She then went on to say however that politicians say things, she didn’t view it as a government move by Ukraine to interfere in the election.”

Overall, Wallace added, “Yovanovitch’s basic story remained unchallenged and untouched, and that story is that she was a corruption fighter, that she was working with the Ukrainian government to try to improve relations, that she was the victim of a smear campaign by Rudy Giuliani and some of his associates, that she was taken out of the embassy… that basic testimony went unchallenged today.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

