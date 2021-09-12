Chris Wallace Asks Breyer If It ‘Undercut the Authority of the Court’ for McConnell to Block Garland But Push Amy Coney Barrett Through

Chris Wallace asked Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Sunday about how partisanship in Congress has impacted confirmation battles.

Breyer was nominated by Bill Clinton in 1994 and was confirmed 87 to 9.

Considering that Breyer was a staffer for the late Senator Ted Kennedy many years ago, Wallace asked if he thinks he would’ve gotten that kind of overwhelming Senate support today

“I know what you’re saying, and the answer is of course no,” Breyer said.

Wallace then brought up how Mitch McConnell didn’t give Merrick Garland a hearing when appointed by Barack Obama in 2016, but in 2020 he pushed Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination through weeks before the election.

“Doesn’t that undercut the authority of the court?” Wallace asked.

“I was confirmed and I was nominated,” Breyer remarked. “It’s like asking for the recipe for chicken a la king from the point of view of the chicken.”

He laughed a bit, but then added, “That’s the political environment. Now, you may disapprove of it, I may disapprove of it, and if enough people in the public want it to change, or be modified one way or the other, it will be.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

