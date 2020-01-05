Chris Wallace Asks Pompeo: Has Impeachment Emboldened Our Enemies?

On Fox News Sunday this morning, Chris Wallace asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the criticism that impeachment has emboldened U.S. enemies viewing President Donald Trump as “vulnerable.”

Wallace noted that commentary and asked, “Do you think, as misguided as it may be, that some of our enemies think that this president is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort?”

“You should ask Mr. Soleimani,” Pompeo bluntly responded.

Wallace asked more directly, “Do you think that impeachment is emboldening our enemies?”

“I don’t,” Pompeo said. “I think that our adversaries understand the President Trump and our administration will do the right thing to protect the American people every place that we find risk.”

