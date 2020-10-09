Fox News’ Chris Wallace called out Joe Biden Friday for continuing to dodge questions about court-packing.

Wallace first came to the defense of C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, set to moderate the next presidential debate, over a tweet to Anthony Scaramucci Scully said was someone hacking his account.

As for the prior issue over the Trump campaign objecting to decisions made by the debate commission, Wallace said Trump “made a big mistake” pulling out of a planned virtual debate, saying while an in-person debate is better, “a virtual debate is better than no debate.”

Bill Hemmer also asked about the VP debate this week, and Wallace said while Mike Pence had a good night, most Republicans would have been contented to bask in the storyline of that for a few days but the president steamrolled it with his announcement about pulling out of the debate.

He did fault Biden and Kamala Harris for refusing to give a clear answer on court-packing:

“It’s 25 days until the election. I don’t think that Biden and Harris are going to be able to hold on. Look at the answer that Biden gave yesterday. He said, look, if I give you my answer, it’s going to be the headline. So what is it he’s going to say? I assume — what would be the headline? You’d think — if he’s says I’m not going to pack the court, that’s not a big headline… So I think it certainly raises questions and I think it’s it’s impossible and frankly I think it would be foolish for Biden to try to hold out and refuse to talk about this for the next 25 days.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

