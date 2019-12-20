Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace today said the Democrats are contradicting “everything they were saying in the run-up” to impeachment by holding up the articles of impeachment and not sending them to the Senate right away.

Wallace first spoke with Ed Henry this afternoon about the State of the Union in February — potentially happening with the Senate impeachment trial underway — and said he would be “impressed” and “surprised” if Trump was able to compartmentalize for the address.

Henry asked if it plays into Trump’s hands for Nancy Pelosi to hold back the articles of impeachment.

“I don’t think so. I think what you heard from Lindsey Graham is what the president thinks, he wants the trial because he believes he will be acquitted and therefore exonerated. And in a sense, he cannot erase the impeachment from history, but he can erase impeachment as a clear, present mark against him. Yes, he was impeached but he was acquitted,” Wallace said.

He said Trump could end up agreeing to “give them a few witnesses,” but he also brought up what impeachment witness Noah Feldman said about how POTUS isn’t impeached until the House “tells the Senate.”

Wallace also criticized the Democratic leadership for holding up the articles at all:

“The whole thing is political. [Pelosi’s] argument, I guess, would be, ‘I’m trying to use whatever leverage I have to try to ensure they have a full trial in the Senate.’ Something they clearly didn’t have in terms of getting all the witnesses in the House. The one thing that kind of contradicts is how many times did we hear in the house from Nancy Pelosi, from Adam Schiff, from a number of people, ‘We’ve got to move this along because Donald Trump is a clear and present danger. We can’t wait for him conceivably to do something.’ Well, now she’s waiting which seems to contradict everything they were saying in the run-up to the impeachment vote.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]