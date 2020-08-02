Fox News’ Chris Wallace called out Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller for dismissing the polls showing that the president is trailing.

Miller started by saying the power center in the Biden campaign is in the radical left. Wallace jumped in to say, “Joe Biden has not come out for Medicare for All, Joe Biden has not come out for the Green New Deal. Joe Biden has not come out for ‘defund the police.’ I understand that’s your talking point…”

At one point, Wallace pointed out to Miller that it’s the Trump campaign that just replaced its campaign manager and temporarily paused its TV advertising.

He brought up the latest polling averages that show Biden leading nationally and in key states like Florida and Pennsylvania.

“How do you turn this around?” Wallace asked. “Because at this point, Jason, you’re losing.”

Miller said “we think we’re in great shape and well-positioned to win this” and dismissed the polls by recalling 2016. He pointed to Rasmussen and said again they believe they’re “well-positioned in this thing.”

Wallace shot back saying, “I knew you were going to attack one poll. As I said, the national poll is based on nine polls, the state polls based on multiple polls as well. Are you really going to blame this — it seems to me that you hurt your credibility if you don’t admit, ‘yeah, we’re losing and we’ve got to turn things around.'”

Miller insisted Trump’s trajectory is in a good place and said the public polling “lags behind what our private polling is showing us.”

Wallace also confronted Miller multiple times on whether the Trump campaign will categorically refuse to accept any foreign assistance in the campaign.

Miller dismissed it as a “silly question” and said, “No, we’re going to go beat Joe Biden fair and square here.”

