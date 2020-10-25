Chris Wallace called out President Donald Trump mocking the media coverage of the coronavirus and insisting we’re “rounding the corner” in an interview with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Sunday.

Over the weekend the United States hit a new record high of daily coronavirus cases — over 83,000 — and on Saturday, Trump insisted at a rally the U.S. is reaching “the final turn.”

“The single worst day of the pandemic and the president says we are entering or we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. What is he talking about?” Wallace asked.

McDaniel started by saying “we have a vaccine on the horizon” and touted what the Trump administration has done on testing and therapeutics. She repeated the president’s line about “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The top experts say we’re not going to see a vaccine until the end of the year, the president’s own health experts say it’s not going to be readily available to the public till this summer,” Wallace said, before showing the stats on the high number of new cases and how hospitalizations are up in 38 states and how there are a concerning number of hotspots across the country. “Meanwhile, the president is holding rallies, thousands of people act together, most of them not wearing masks.”

And Wallace showed the president ranting about how the media won’t stop talking about the pandemic before asking, “What is the president talking about?”

McDaniel pointed to Trump’s China travel ban and other action he took to deal with the virus. Wallace jumped in to say, “You’re talking about thingsthat happened last January and last month… He’s making it sound as if this is a media invention. After November 4th, that we are not going to hear about covid anymore. He had 85,000 cases on Friday.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

