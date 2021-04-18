Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted John Cornyn (R-TX) on whether the senator recently questioned President Joe Biden’s mental acuity.

Wallace spoke to Cornyn along with Chris Coons (D-DE) for a double interview on Fox News Sunday. He concluded by asking Cornyn about a tweet of his asking if Biden is “really in charge” because of the president’s lack of presence on TV or social media.

“Is that helpful to be sending out a tweet questioning President Biden’s mental faculties?” Wallace asked.

Cornyn responded by pointing out that he was tweeting from a Politico article about the Biden administration’s strategy for selectively engaging with the media. He further insisted that he was trying to raise questions about the “conflict” between Biden’s Senate record and the president’s endeavors to move forward with his infrastructure spending plan.

“But, just real quickly,” Wallace said, “do you have questions as to whether Joe Biden is really in charge and whether, frankly, he’s up to the job?”

“That tweet was not meant to suggest anything about the president’s competency physical or mental,” Cornyn said. “I know some people have suggested that. It certainly wasn’t my intention. It’s simply trying to reconcile the rhetoric with the reality.”

“I’m glad we cleared that up,” Wallace concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

