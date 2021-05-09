Chris Wallace Confronts GOP Rep. Over Ousting Cheney: She’s More Conservative Than Stefanik, So Is This Just About Being ‘Loyal to Donald Trump’?

Chris Wallace pressed Congressman Jim Banks (R- IN) on Fox News Sunday over the House GOP planning to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) amid her public statements calling out former President Donald Trump.

Cheney has repeatedly lambasted Trump for continuing to push that big lie about the 2020 election. The number three Republican in the House is expected to be ousted from leadership this week and replaced by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY).

As Wallace noted to Banks, Stefanik’s record is less conservative than Cheney’s. So he asked, “Is it just because of the fact that she’s not as loyal to Donald Trump?”

Banks repeatedly emphasized that the GOP should be unified in opposing “the radical dangerous Biden agenda” and that “any other focus other than that is a distraction.”

At one point Wallace directly asked Banks, “Is Joe Biden the legitimate president of the United States?”

He recalled the congressman’s vote to object to the 2020 election results and his support of that infamous Texas lawsuit.

Banks stood by both of those and, when pressed directly on the Capitol riots, said, “Every single Republican in the Republican conference denounced what happened on January 6th.”

Wallace said, “I understand the argument [Cheney’s] distracting from going after Joe Biden, I understand that and you’ve made that point clearly. Liz Cheney is saying it’s a big lie to say the election was stolen. Liz Cheney is saying that in fact Donald Trump contributed to the riot. I’m asking you for your opinion on those issues. Is it a lie that the election was stolen? Did he contribute to insurrection on the Capitol?”

“I’ve never said that the election was stolen,” Banks said. “I’ve said I have very serious concerns with how the election was conducted.”

The former president continued pushing baseless election claims last week, and directly went after Cheney in one statement, calling her a “warmongering fool” who should no longer be in leadership.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

