Chris Wallace confronted Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts on Sunday over his opposition to the new vaccine requirements announced by President Joe Biden.

Ricketts is one of several Republican governors threatening legal action over the requirements the president announced — that businesses will be required to mandate vaccines, or at the least have everyone who is unvaccinated undergo regular testing.

The governor told Wallace he’s been encouraging vaccinations because “vaccines work and they will help people.” He added that it shouldn’t be mandated by the government.

Wallace pointed out that Nebraska requires all children to get vaccines for “a number of diseases” to attend school:

They must be vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis; polio; measles, mumps, and rubella; Hepatitis B; chicken pox. Why are those mandates that parents in your state must comply with and do comply with routinely — why is it that they’re not so objectionable and such a violation of personal freedom but Biden’s vaccine mandates are?

Ricketts responded by saying “there’s a long history” with those other shots and said many Americans “don’t know what to trust.”

Wallace recalled when the polio vaccine came out and how many “viewed it as a blessing” back then.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” he continued. “There is a new vaccine that Donald Trump was largely responsible for. It’s been approved — full approval — by the FDA. Again, if polio vaccine is okay for parents and they have to comply with it to send their kid to school, why not for a lot of people, not just kids, the vaccine for this disease?”

The governor said “this is very different from polio that has very devastating effects.” He pointed to how a significant majority of covid deaths in his state have been among seniors.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com