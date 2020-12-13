House Minority Whip Steve Scalise continued to stand by the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election as Fox News’ Chris Wallace grilled him Sunday.

Wallace asked Scalise if he would “stop contesting the election” after the electoral college votes on Monday.

“There’s going to ultimately be a conclusion to this, but for now I think if you just discount the fact that millions of people wonder why is it that in some states — Florida, Texas, large states, they had the results by 10:00 that night and then in other states it was days and weeks and during those days and weeks you saw massive vote swings,” Scalise said.

Wallace actually had to explain to Scalise why those vote swings happened:

“In a lot of states they weren’t able to count the millions of mail-in ballots until election night and everybody knew — and in fact it happened, in Florida it went the other way. They were able to count the mail-in ballots early, so it favored Biden early and then it swung to Trump. In Pennsylvania they had to count the mail-in ballots late, so it started pro-Trump and then it swung to Biden.”

Scalise was one of the many House Republicans who publicly backed the Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the election in four states — an effort most legal experts correctly predicted would be rejected by the Supreme Court.

Wallace brought this up as he went through all the courts rejecting the claims of voter fraud from the Trump camp and others.

“You were talking about disenfranchising the 10 million Biden voters who supported the President-Elect in those four states,” Wallace said. “Do you feel comfortable throwing out millions of votes of your fellow Americans?”

Scalise started to say “nobody wants any votes thrown out” when Wallace said, “That’s what the lawsuit would have done sir.”

When Wallace directly asked Scalise if he’s not going to be “willing to recognize [Biden] as the President-elect’ after the electors vote, Scalise dodged and talked up how “there are legal challenges allowed.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

