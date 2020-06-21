Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed Joe Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders on the former VP’s campaign strategy and the fact that he hasn’t held news conferences in 80 days.

They started by talking about the Saturday night Trump rally, which Sanders called a “debacle” and slammed for happening in the first place amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also found it “appalling” that the president talked about slowing the testing down, which the White House said said was just a joke.

Wallace questioned Sanders on the Biden camp criticizing the president for the rally over Covid-19 concerns, but not over the recent protests going on across the country.

Sanders said “there is no double standard,” but Wallace continued again and asked, “Why didn’t Vice President Biden say, look, I understand the concern, but these may be potential super-spreaders?”

“I just listened to your last segment,” Sanders responded, “where the doctor noted thatthere is no evidence that the protests are what have spiked coronavirus cases across the country. So I’m not sure what you’re asking or what you’re suggesting.”

Wallace jumped in at one point to ask about Biden “stay[ing] in his Delaware home mostly and then in large parts since March… by the large part, he has not been on the campaign trail.”

“And perhaps more important, he has not held news conference either in person or online for 80 days, almost three months. Why not?” he asked.

Sanders said that Biden regularly takes questions from the press before saying the campaign has “adjusted to this new normal like most people in America.”

Wallace again asked, “Why hasn’t he held a news conference for 80 days?”

Sanders responded, “As many of y’all in the national press and the beltway press are well aware, we take pride in prioritizing local media. And so, the vice president is doing local media interviews. He’s doing national media interviews and he is taking questions from reporters.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

