Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer Sunday and asked about the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden.

Wallace opened the program speaking with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and at one point pressing her whether she has any concrete proof that Joe Biden “ever took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company.”

“I think that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating,” McDaniel responded.

In speaking with Whitmer, Wallace asked, “Does Biden owe more of an explanation to the American people and was it a mistake for the vice president to allow all of this to go on, some of it while he was vice president?”

Whitmer pointed to his interview with McDaniel and said, “She was able to produce none, because none exists. The fact of the matter is right now we need to be talking about what isn’t happening in this country, and that is we are not combating covid.”

Wallace jumped in and said, “There is evidence maybe that Biden didn’t take money, but clearly his brother, his son were involved in business dealings. There was talk about the Biden name. One, wasn’t that inappropriate for that to be going on while he was vice president? It sure sounds like influence peddling. And doesn’t he owe a fuller accounting?”

Whitmer said Biden has “answered these questions’ and added that “the American people aren’t going to be distracted from the fact that this election is about the dinner table issues” like the coronavirus.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

