Chris Wallace Excitedly Teases His CNN Show and First Guests: ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’

Chris Wallace offered a perfect clip to get people’s attention when teasing his upcoming CNN show on Friday.

Appearing on the network’s New Day with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, Wallace chatted about Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? The broad interview show will debut this fall on HBO Max and CNN.

According to Wallace, the show will cover “politics, entertainment, culture, sports,” while also taking on topical issues.

Wallace is excited about one upcoming guest, and he made no effort to hide it.

“I’m going up to New York next week to interview Shania Twain, which I have to say I’m excited about. Man, I feel like a woman,” Wallace said, referencing one of Twain’s hit songs, 1997’s Man, I Feel Like a Woman.

“That’s going to get clipped by the way. That’s the clip that’s coming from this interview, but go on” Berman said amid laughter.

“I’m sure,” Wallace replied. “It’s wiser than anything I’ve said.”

Wallace said his show will harken back to programs that relied on “long-form interviews” with guests, referencing both Larry King and Charlie Rose.

“There was a time when long-form interviews with people in a variety of fields were kind of standard, whether it was the great Larry King or Charlie Rose or whatever. They’re kind of absent on the TV landscape now, and we sit down [with guests] for a half an hour or more and it’s not an interview, it’s a conversation,” Wallace said.

Wallace previously moved over to CNN from Fox News as part of the launch of the now defunct streaming service CNN+, which was cancelled after only a month under the freshly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will debut on HBO Max on September 23 and then air on CNN on September 25.

