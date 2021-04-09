Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out the Biden administration for not having “much of an answer to the crisis at the border” — calling the whole situation a “mess.”

Wallace joined America’s Newsroom anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Friday, where Hemmer first called out Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to visit the border since she was put in charge of the administration’s immigration and border efforts two weeks ago.

“It doesn’t seem that they have much of an answer to the crisis at the border,” Wallace said. “Maybe that’s the reason that they are not pushing it.”

Wallace then noted that after appointing Harris to lead the border situation, President Joe Biden later clarified that she is only in charge of diplomacy with Mexico and with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

“She has had a couple of phone calls with top officials in those countries but she hasn’t gone to the border and she hasn’t gone to the Northern Triangle and she hasn’t gone to Mexico, which kind of makes you wonder whether she knows this is a mess and doesn’t want her fingerprints on it.”

Wallace went on to fault the administration for continuing to insist that immigration at the border is a “challenge” instead of a “crisis.”

“When you see these videos that you have just shown of the kids being dropped from the wall or that little boy deserted in the desert or more importantly the tremendous and terrible overcrowding of CBP facilities, 20,000 people in federal custody, 172,000 border stops in the month of March — I think we’re way past the point where you can even pretend this isn’t a crisis at the border,” he added. “It is. It’s a humanitarian crisis, it’s an immigration national sovereignty crisis. There’s no two ways around it. The question is, what are you going to do about it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

