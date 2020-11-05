Chris Wallace Goes After Pollsters for ‘Really Bad’ Election Miss: The Business ‘Seems Broken’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out pollsters for their “really bad” 2020 presidential election miss, calling the industry “broken.”

On Fox News’ The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino on Thursday, Wallace said, “I wouldn’t want to be in the polling business. It just seems broken.”

“I don’t know how you fix it,” he continued, noting, “We kept hearing in 2016 they were gonna fix it and that they have fixed it. It was really bad this time. Wisconsin, one of the polls said that Biden was ahead by seventeen points. He wasn’t.”

“The other big story of the night, regardless of what happens for president, is the big blue wave. It wasn’t even a big blue ripple,” Wallace declared. “It looks like Republicans will hold onto the Senate, and yes, Democrats will hold onto the House, but they’ll have lost seats, not gained seats.”

“If the Democrats win the presidency, they’re going to feel okay about it, but the rest of the races it was not a particularly good night for Democrats,” he concluded.

On the other hand, FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver blamed the public’s “false impressions about how accurate polls are” on Wednesday.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]