Fox News’ Chris Wallace held a broad-range interview with Mark Esper on Sunday, during which, he peppered the defense secretary with a number of questions about the Ukraine scandal and whether the Pentagon is stonewalling Congress on it.

Wallace delved into the subject by noting how the Pentagon refused to provide documents to the House for the Donald Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

“Are you comfortable with that as secretary of defense?” Wallace asked.

Esper cited “legal and technical issues related to the request” that made it impossible for the Defense Department to comply with Congress’ subpoena. Esper insisted he’s “very transparent,” and while he agrees that Congress has a right to perform oversight, it must be done “the right and proper way, and I think that was the issue.”

Moving on to why Trump withheld Congressional aid to Ukraine, Wallace asked Esper “Did President Trump ever explain to you why he was holding up U.S. military aid to Ukraine?” Esper declined to answer the question, diverting to the priorities behind the aid.

“At the end of the day,” Esper said, “the bottom line is most of that aid got out on time, and at no time did it have any impact on United States national security.” Wallace once again asked if he was told of any “political considerations” on the matter, but Esper deferred and said he would let the inquiry run its course.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

