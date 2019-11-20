Fox News’ Chris Wallace was very skeptical on Wednesday as he reacted to Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland claiming they never made the mental connection between Joe Biden’s family and an investigation of Burisma.

During a break in Sondland’s testimony, Wallace broke down the explosive revelations that came from the ambassador to the European Union regarding a Ukraine quid pro quo. As Wallace acknowledged Sondland’s “powerful argument” that lots of Trump’s allies were involved in the scheme, he said Sondland “couldn’t have been more clear about” the conditions Trump was putting on aid to Ukraine.

“One other point that I have to say I find a little incredible, hard to believe, and that is the statements we’ve gotten both from Gordon Sondland and from Kurt Volker yesterday,” Wallace said. “They both knew that the president and Giuliani were demanding this investigation of Burisma, that they never associated it with the Bidens. If they didn’t, they seem to have been the only people in the government who didn’t.”

Wallace continued by saying Trump’s aid conditions beg the question: “why would the president be asking for an investigation of one particular company of all the companies in Ukraine?”

“All you had to do is go to Google and say ‘Burisma,’ and Hunter Biden would have shown up,” said Wallace. “The idea, ‘We just thought he wanted to investigate this one particular company, but gee, we never had any idea that any connection to Joe Biden,’ I find that impossible to believe.”

