Fox News’ Chris Wallace said Friday that it’s going to hurt Republicans if they can’t “get their act together” sooner on the next round of stimulus to provide for people.

Bill Hemmer spoke with Wallace about the arguing within the GOP over the next round of coronavirus relief and what to include.

“That’s the point that we need to make. We are just talking about the Republican plan here. The plan between the White House and the Senate Republican majority,” Wallace said. “They were supposed to have that Wednesday, then they we supposed to have it Thursday. Now Mitch McConnell is talking about Monday. Meanwhile, the House Democrats passed their plan, a $3 trillion plan back in May and they’re saying, why the delay?”

He noted how many of the benefits for Americans “lapse… by the end of the month” and so “if the Republicans are not even going to have their plan until the last week of this month, then they’ve got to negotiate with the Democrats. Meanwhile the Democrats are saying, what took you so long?”

Hemmer also noted the proximity to the election and how, importantly, “seniors in America vote and the president is well aware of this.”

Wallace noted how Sunday will mark 100 days until the election:

“One of the big issues is, and we saw it on the Fox News polls that show Joe Biden with a big lead in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Michigan — and one of the questions people were asked was who do you trust more to handle the coronavirus, and Biden leads by double-digits in all three of those states on that specific issue, and when the White House and Republicans can’t get their act together — and they’ve had over two months since the Democrats passed their bill to come up with their version of the relief package and get this done — it only hurts them.”

Wallace also added that with the president looking more vulnerable in the polls, some Republican senators are noticeably distancing themselves a bit from him.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

