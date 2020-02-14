Fox News’ Chris Wallace today said he’s not sure the Democrats will be able to “stop” Bernie Sanders if he continues winning contests, and particularly if he ends up with a plurality of delegates leading into the DNC convention.

Bill Hemmer spoke with Wallace about a new Nevada poll showing Sanders in the lead ahead of the caucuses next week.

“IIf he pulls that off, Chris, he can make the argument that he is now 3 for 3 in these contests,” Hemmer said. “Sanders would be yet again the clear frontrunner. And this is causing a lot of agita for members of the Democratic Party in the House that come from swing states. If you believe the party was stacked against Bernie Sanders in 2016, how do they stop him now?”

Wallace said “I’m not sure they can stop him”:

“Remember, this all comes against the backdrop of 2016 and all the complaints that Bernie Sanders made after. And a lot of rules changes. For instance, diminishing the role of the super delegates that were made in response to the claims from Bernie Sanders. Let’s say for the sake of argument… you can argue that he got the most votes in Iowa, he got the most votes in New Hampshire. If he gets the most votes in Nevada, he’s absolutely the frontrunner for the nomination. He’s also got a clear lane on the left because Elizabeth Warren seems in such trouble. The moderate lane is clogged up. You have the Buttigieg caravan, and you got the Klobuchar caravan, Joe Biden hanging on, and then super Tuesday you have Michael Bloomberg… It’s going to be a very interesting political argument. Look, all kinds of things can happen super Tuesday and beyond. But if he has the plurality, you know, let alone the majority, even if he has the most delegates going into Milwaukee in July, the national convention, can you stop him, should you stop him?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

