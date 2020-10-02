Fox News’ Chris Wallace joined The Five Friday to react to the news that President Donald Trump is going to Walter Reed out of an abundance of caution after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Wallace said this is obviously “not a good development” and noted how he’ll need to get a covid test since he was in the debate hall with the president a few days ago.

“Usually if you’re going to get serious symptoms from this virus, it’s about four to seven days after you get the infection,” he continued. “The fact that so quickly after he tests positive the president is going to go up there and not not for tests, as was suggested, but to spend several days up there… I mean, let’s put it bluntly. The president is being hospitalized for the coronavirus.”

“We all hope and we all pray that this is a quick and dramatic recovery, but this is not good news.”

