Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham With Clip of His Own Words from 1999 About Ignoring Subpoenas

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with his own words, taking the Trump-defender to task for saying that ignoring subpoenas could be impeachable in the 90s, but changing his tune now that Trump is defying Congress.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Graham about his comments during the Clinton era.

“You call all of what’s going on in Washington a circus, but you took a different view back when you were leading the impeachment effort against Bill Clinton back in the late ’90s,” Wallace said. “At that time you said that any president, and you talk specifically about Clinton and Richard Nixon, who defied Congress when it came to subpoenas was in danger of impeachment.”

“Here you are back then,” Wallace said, and played a clip of Graham saying “You’re becoming the judge and jury, it is not your job to tell us what we need, it is your job to comply with things that we need to provide oversight over you.”

“Question: Why is it in impeachable offense for Clinton or Nixon back then to ignore a congressional subpoena, but it’s okay for President Trump to do now?” Wallace asked.

“Well, there’s two things here,” Graham said. “The Mueller investigation was a special counselor appointed to find out if the president committed a crime, if he could with the Russians, if he obstructed Justice, the president gave him 1.4 million documents to mower, everybody around the president was allowed to testify, he never claimed executive privilege. He complied, no cover up work with Mueller, Mueller’s the final word on this for me.”

“So if Clinton had stiffed Ken Starr, that’s different,” Graham continued. “What Nadler is doing is trying to destroy the president and his family. If I were the president, I would fight back against this political revenge coming out of the House.”

The Mueller report makes no mention of the word “collusion,” and details ten episodes of obstruction by Trump, who did not submit to an interview with Mueller.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

